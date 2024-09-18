Benefits of Amlexanox with Bryana Gregory, Pharm D, RPh

Do you suffer from a chronic disease that is difficult to treat and hasn’t fully resolved with therapy? Are you currently using systemic steroids to treat your condition? Listen up!

Discovering new uses for older medications is not all that unusual and Amlexanox is a good example. Amlexanox has a long history and was originally used for the treatment of mouth ulcers due to its anti-inflammatory properties but is now showing benefits in the treatment of chronic inflammatory and auto-immune diseases, allergies, erectile dysfunction, and other chronic illnesses.

Join special guest Bryana Gregory, Pharm D, RPh as she discusses the many effective uses for Amlexanox. If you’ve had long-term symptoms of inflammation, you should consider discussing Amlexanox with your physician.

