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Will You Die For Freedom? Ask Mr. Lincoln
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110 views • January 18, 2021
Here We Go Again in the year of our lord 2021. Let there be no doubt that President Donald Trump has committed dereliction of duty and treason against his nation by not invoking the Insurrection Act and arresting all Traitors to his nation. Since the President is a traitor also would be difficult.
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