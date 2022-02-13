Why Jonathan Kleck is the Angel of the Church of Philadelphia ( Prophet ) Part 2

Why Jonathan Kleck is the Angel of the Church of Philadelphia (Prophet) Part 1 1.Fact Jonathan Kleck before he was converted (Saved) Time 00:00 2. Fact Testimony of Jonathan Kleck when he got converted (Saved) Time 0:03:29 3. Fact Jonathan Kleck Prophetic Utterance he is a messenger for the Lord God. Time 0:23:58 4. Fact The Bombings are on the money. Time 0:25:58 5. Fact Jonathan Kleck's house has the 3 chet symbols on it chet =888 which means Jesus Jonathan Kleck name in Jewish gematria is 888 Time 0:43:00 6. Fact Jonathan means Yahweh has given Kleck means a town crier: his name means together: Yahweh has given a messenger, who rings a bell, and gathers the church. Jonathan's birthday is 3/16 meaning John 3/16. Time 0:45:15 7. Fact The mystery of turning everything upside down (up) Jesus The keys to the kingdom of heaven. Time 0:47:15 8. Fact Statue of Liberty what it represents. Time 1:00:44 9 Fact Jonathan Kleck explained the Roman Catholic Church as the Church of Satan by looking at the church from google earth and looking inside the church which has a bug eating the dead sheep, and Angels turning into semen. Time 1:20:38 10. Fact Audience Hall which has the sculpture the resurrection. Time 1:29:14 11. Fact Barack Obama The Antichrist and Presidential Portrait. Time 1:35:33 12. Fact Bride of Christ and The Judgement Seat of Christ Containers. Time 1:59:30 Part 2 13. Fact Grand Junction get together Jonathan skydiving V 4 Vengeance. Time 2:29:11 14. Fact Jonathan Kleck explains Parthenogenesis. Time 2:57:28 15. Fact church building 76 x 200 & ringing the bell on Jonathan's birthday. Time 3:01:49 16. Fact Chinati Jonathan Skydiving into a desert. 3:14:03 17 Fact Jonathan Kleck at kill devil hills. Time 3:34:31 18. Fact We are the Stars and are one of the Lord Gods Princes. Time 4:15:10 19. Fact The Arc building and gathering. 4:52:41 In Conclusion the information is irrefutable look it up. That is way he is who he says he is. ( The Angel of the Church of Philadelphia ) To Find all video's or information about Jonathan Kleck go to www.kleckfiles.com or you tube channel: Cory Barbee https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee or Bitchute: The Jonathan Kleckhttps://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0... or Brighteon: The Jonathan Kleck https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th... links to videos references 1. links - https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/vampire-sunglasses-marketing-video-,,,:4 2.links Part 1,2,3,4 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQUi3n8M-Bs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iB5dJP-XCFY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkZbDOw75fw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9UXJ32X4ao https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeDMA_OIJwI 3. links - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MO3bqC5X3s&list=PL649FB566437C77C0 4. links - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MO3bqC5X3s&list=PL649FB566437C77C0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFMYCULm6-U&list=PL649FB566437C77C0 5.Jonathans Klecks house 3 chets symbols https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/9.11-container-confirmation-chet-symbols:0 6. Jonathan name - https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/yahweh-has-given-a-messenger-to-ring-the:4 https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/the-bell-is-rung...-i-believe-the-time:1 7. https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/1-they-turn-everything-upside-down:9 https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/jesus-said-you-would-%28%28-know:5 8. statue of liberty - https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/wow!!-statue-of-liberty-you-mean:4 9. https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/1-they-turn-everything-upside-down:9 10.audience hall - https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/audience-hall-fiery-flying-serpent:5 11.? not sure if it will work: https://app.koofr.net/links/6f07c475-536d-46ba-b775-7ce2806c68d9 https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/presidential-portrait-believe-it-or-not!:7 12. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmMy_A-uFRc 13.https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/recording-99:a 14. Parthenogenesis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_q5r7gyv1E 15. https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/the-bell-is-rung...-i-believe-the-time:1 16.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqimW4nDmf0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOKlpSiOU-U 17.https://www.brighteon.com/6ad1404d-0a28-49dc-bd7d-f20e4b5f3453 https://www.brighteon.com/1e6eb950-2d41-4a37-94c5-8a4b3dfeae2f 18. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsoacQ0_2nk 19. some video from Dave https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-mqRVweJC0



