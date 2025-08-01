😱GIANT species of Stick Bugs discovered - remote rainforest Queensland, Australia

GIANT species of stick insects just discovered.

Heaviest insect in Australia.

A researcher at an Australian university has discovered a new "supersized" species of stick insect in a remote rainforest in Queensland, Australia.

Professor Angus Emmott identified the new Acrophylla alta species in the canopies of the mountainous wet tropics region in the northeast of the country.

The insects are roughly 40cm (15.748") long. This specimen weighs 44g (1.55205 oz), which is "slightly less than a golf ball", James Cook University said in a statement.

Footage from ABC News