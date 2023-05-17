Create New Account
Power Was Given Unto Them Over a Fourth Part of the Earth, to Kill.
I think it's safe to say KCIII & Co. can easily project power and great authority over a ¼, the fourth part of the earth. Far beyond the stated 14 states/territories he is officially head of now. Remember, these kings, queens and heads of state are all in it together! We watch and see. The grace and peace of Jesus Christ be with you all.original kings and monarchs of the world video;


 • 👑 All Current Kin...

https://youtu.be/g_wkssMSRO4


God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!


The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.


