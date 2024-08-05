Riley Gaines | “Swimming Against the Current” | BIDEN’S ASSAULT AGAINST WOMEN With Rewrite of Title IX | What Happens After the August 1st Implementation? | Gaines for Girls Podcast

Riley Gaines joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast at Sheridan.Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Riley shares how important it is that we do not succumb to the left pushing to use truthless language when describing someone’s sex. She catches us up on her 30 day - 30 stop summer bus tour and provides hope as she sees Americans waking up and becoming unified. She concludes by telling us what we can ALL do to help save women’s sports and America. First and foremost, register to vote at Vote For America and then vote in all elections! Riley is now a national, best-selling author and you can learn more by reading her book “Swimming Against the Current: Fighting for Common Sense in a World That’s Lost its Mind” https://a.co/d/7R1eCyc, listening to her Podcast called, “Gaines For Girls” with Outkick, and following her on X: https://x.com/riley_gaines_?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw.





