New Zion Assembly - 6/12/22 - Pray Without Ceasing

This week, we’ll be continuing a sermon series entitled “God’s Will for You.” Throughout this series, we will be examining the Scriptures and look at the instructions revealed in the Word of God to determine God’s will for your life.

This week, our message focuses on God’s will for you to have to practice praying without ceasing.





New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!

Teaching Presbyter Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.





Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial