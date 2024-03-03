Prophecies | TIMES UP - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Kat Kerr from FB messenger February 26, 2024
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/PLJvTrVqoX5ZdYSh/?mibextid=ksseBe
Amanda Grace Louisiana February 25, 2024
1:13:41-1:31:43
https://www.youtube.com/live/meP6eYycwcc?si=G2dYHNMCkjRyeNEH
Robin D Bullock Church International February 25, 2024
52:02-53:28 Israel
57:19 - 1:01:21
https://www.youtube.com/live/_LSozBq1G90?si=sd-68F_vmLfkWZY0
Johnny Enlow Elijah Streams February 26, 2024
54:57 - 58:20
https://rumble.com/v4fssmu-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-ep-95.html
Hank Kunneman February 25, 2024
1:03-9:30
https://youtu.be/65gZb57d6r4?si=jvvldYbBRhwephHC
11th Hour February 27, 2024
19:39 - 22:18
23:58 - 24:44
45:32 - 46:3
https://www.youtube.com/live/MdbYRRVSLkI?si=Yq8oEeX88fLpqMIO
Rachel Shafer Oasis Church February 25, 2024
0-7:16
https://youtu.be/pzz6TxRI5Zg?si=zdUlDNGAk8A1Ik-o
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
