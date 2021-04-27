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Deploy Sklearn (Scikit-learn) Model Using GCP AI Platform Predict Console Version
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10 views • April 27, 2021
In this video, we walk through the process of deploying a sklearn (scikit-learn) based machine learning model on GCP AI Platform Predict. This is the GUI version where the GCP AI Platform console interface is used for deployment. For the process to deploy using the Google Cloud SDK, please refer to my other video (coming soon...).
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