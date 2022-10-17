Create New Account
The New California COVID Misinformation Law Is a Way of Control
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago
https://gnews.org/articles/t53504268

Summary：10/13/2022 Dr. Houman Hemmati: The new California law threatens punishments for doctors who share COVID misinformation. This is a way of control. And once they do it to doctors, they can do it to the media, then they can do it to private individuals. Also, kids shouldn’t take the COVID vaccine.

Keywords
