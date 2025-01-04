Foreign Influence or American Interests? Sriram Krishnan, Trumps Pick, Part 1

In this video, I expose Sriram Krishnan, Trump's pick and an Indian-born tech worker who aims to help Indian workers obtain employment opportunities in the U.S. He seeks to remove green card caps and push for immigration reform, potentially jeopardizing American jobs. 🇺🇸👨‍💼👩‍💼🚫





I argue that visa programs must be terminated until millions of qualified Americans are employed, prioritizing American workers over foreign nationals. Watch the full video and learn more about the potential impact on U.S. jobs.





