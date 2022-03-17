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"Russian Hate Campaign" - Col. Macgregor
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110 views • March 17, 2022
"Biden’s strident hate speech toward President Vladimir Putin and the Russian state makes it difficult, if not impossible, to support any ceasefire that leaves Russia in control of anything in Ukraine. " - "Is There a Path to Peace in Ukraine?"
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/is-there-a-path-to-peace-in-ukraine/
"Former top Pentagon advisor Col. Doug Macgregor on Russia-Ukraine war"
https://youtu.be/NFngc_8RiVc
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/is-there-a-path-to-peace-in-ukraine/
"Former top Pentagon advisor Col. Doug Macgregor on Russia-Ukraine war"
https://youtu.be/NFngc_8RiVc
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