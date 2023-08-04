IOWA IS TRUMP COUNTRY

Iowa is Trump country

Iowa is a Trump farm

Iowa is a Trump tractor

We got the right to bear arms

Out here in the heartland We love President Trump

He puts American farmers first He's the president for us

When he gets back in the White House We gonna celebrate

America will be free again The deep state we will obliterate

Because

Iowa is Trump country Iowa is a Trump state

Iowa is a big Trump truck We gonna help make America great

Out here in the heartland Our rights we will maintain

God guns and President Trump That's the Iowa way

Uniparty stole the 2020 election They tryin' to do it again

Ain't no way we gonna let 'em We gonna win win win win win

Because

Iowa is Trump country Iowa is a Trump farm

Iowa is a Trump tractor We got the right to bear arms

Out here in the heartland We love President Trump

He puts American farmers first He's the president for us

Trump country Trump country

Iowa is Trump country

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2023

