IOWA IS TRUMP COUNTRY
Iowa is Trump country
Iowa is a Trump farm
Iowa is a Trump tractor
We got the right to bear arms
Out here in the heartland We love President Trump
He puts American farmers first He's the president for us
When he gets back in the White House We gonna celebrate
America will be free again The deep state we will obliterate
Because
Iowa is Trump country Iowa is a Trump state
Iowa is a big Trump truck We gonna help make America great
Out here in the heartland Our rights we will maintain
God guns and President Trump That's the Iowa way
Uniparty stole the 2020 election They tryin' to do it again
Ain't no way we gonna let 'em We gonna win win win win win
Because
Iowa is Trump country Iowa is a Trump farm
Iowa is a Trump tractor We got the right to bear arms
Out here in the heartland We love President Trump
He puts American farmers first He's the president for us
Trump country Trump country
Iowa is Trump country
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023
