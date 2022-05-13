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ThePatriotNurse:Stomach Flu? How To Make FAST& Easy Electrolyte Fluid [diarrhea, vomiting]
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100 views • May 13, 2022
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Oral rehydration can decrease the mortality of cholera by as much as 99%. Wherever you are around the world, you can create this simple solution using only 3 ingredients: Sugar, Water and Salt. Early intervention in fluid and electrolyte loss saves lives!
prepping, stomach flu, dehydration, electrolyte fluid, thepatriotnurse, diarrhea, loss of fluids, salt, sugar, water,
ingredients.
1 Quart or Liter Mason Jar or any container that can handle boiling water.
1 teaspoon Salt
1 teaspoon Morton Salt Substitute for Potassium
6 teaspoon Sugar
Fill the Mason Jar half full with boiling Water then with water. or if the water is not filtered then fill the whole container with boiling water and let cool.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com, The Patriot Nurse,
Oral rehydration can decrease the mortality of cholera by as much as 99%. Wherever you are around the world, you can create this simple solution using only 3 ingredients: Sugar, Water and Salt. Early intervention in fluid and electrolyte loss saves lives!
prepping, stomach flu, dehydration, electrolyte fluid, thepatriotnurse, diarrhea, loss of fluids, salt, sugar, water,
ingredients.
1 Quart or Liter Mason Jar or any container that can handle boiling water.
1 teaspoon Salt
1 teaspoon Morton Salt Substitute for Potassium
6 teaspoon Sugar
Fill the Mason Jar half full with boiling Water then with water. or if the water is not filtered then fill the whole container with boiling water and let cool.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com, The Patriot Nurse,
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