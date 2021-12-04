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Dr Zev Zelenko; The Covid Vaxxx is WW111
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4 views • December 04, 2021
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko MD of https://zstacklife.com/alex/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the modern day child sacrifice we face as forced COVID injections are pushed on kids.
Open human rebellion through mass non compliance. Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Alex Jones Was Right.
LINK: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kyifp2kQZEDs/
Open human rebellion through mass non compliance. Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Alex Jones Was Right.
LINK: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kyifp2kQZEDs/
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