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Turpentine is SCIENTIFICALLY Proven To DISSOLVE Gallstones!
Today I have a really amazing video for you to watch where I talk about how a specific scientific review paper titled "THE ESSENTIAL OIL OF TURPENTINE AND ITS MAJOR VOLATILE FRACTION (α- AND β-PINENES): A REVIEW" has proven that Turpentine oil can in fact dissolve gallstones!
This study was published in the "International Journal of Occupational Medicine and Environmental Health" journal and it was done by a French university called "Université de Bourgogne".
In this video I go over their scientific findings that Turpentine oil can effectively and safely dissolve gallstones, this is a great alternative to the amazing liver and gall bladder flush because I have found it to be a lot less intense on the body with myself and people I have coached.
I also talk about how they found Turpentine is in fact safe to use internally as a medicinal healing oil and everything I have mentioned above but in way more detail.
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