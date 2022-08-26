Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





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Turpentine Studies (The one I mentioned in this video is titled "The Essential Oil Of turpentine And Its Major Volatile Fraction Study"): http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html





Turpentine is SCIENTIFICALLY Proven To DISSOLVE Gallstones!





Today I have a really amazing video for you to watch where I talk about how a specific scientific review paper titled "THE ESSENTIAL OIL OF TURPENTINE AND ITS MAJOR VOLATILE FRACTION (α- AND β-PINENES): A REVIEW" has proven that Turpentine oil can in fact dissolve gallstones!





This study was published in the "International Journal of Occupational Medicine and Environmental Health" journal and it was done by a French university called "Université de Bourgogne".





In this video I go over their scientific findings that Turpentine oil can effectively and safely dissolve gallstones, this is a great alternative to the amazing liver and gall bladder flush because I have found it to be a lot less intense on the body with myself and people I have coached.





I also talk about how they found Turpentine is in fact safe to use internally as a medicinal healing oil and everything I have mentioned above but in way more detail.





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





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