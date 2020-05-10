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The CCFR's Biggest Announcement Since the Canadian Gun Ban - May 6 2020
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188 views • May 10, 2020
CCFR Channel
Uploaded on May 6 2020
If you want to support the CCFR: www.firearmrights.ca
Our team:
https://jssbarristers.ca/practice-areas/charter-of-rights-and-constitutional-law/
Notable cases:
Alberta (Information and Privacy Commissioner) v. Alberta Teachers' Association, 2011 SCC 61
Strickland v. Canada (Attorney General), 2015 SCC 37
Alberta (Information and Privacy Commissioner) v. University of Calgary, 2016 SCC 53
Ernst v. Alberta Energy Regulator, 2017 SCC 1
Calgary (Police Service) v Alberta (Information and Privacy Commissioner), 2018 ABCA 114
Fitter International Inc v British Columbia, 2019 ABQB 990
Leading our case: https://jssbarristers.ca/people/laura-warner/
Laura clerked at both the Alberta Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada
Uploaded on May 6 2020
If you want to support the CCFR: www.firearmrights.ca
Our team:
https://jssbarristers.ca/practice-areas/charter-of-rights-and-constitutional-law/
Notable cases:
Alberta (Information and Privacy Commissioner) v. Alberta Teachers' Association, 2011 SCC 61
Strickland v. Canada (Attorney General), 2015 SCC 37
Alberta (Information and Privacy Commissioner) v. University of Calgary, 2016 SCC 53
Ernst v. Alberta Energy Regulator, 2017 SCC 1
Calgary (Police Service) v Alberta (Information and Privacy Commissioner), 2018 ABCA 114
Fitter International Inc v British Columbia, 2019 ABQB 990
Leading our case: https://jssbarristers.ca/people/laura-warner/
Laura clerked at both the Alberta Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada
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