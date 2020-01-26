© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking: Secret Court Covering Up The Truth About Coronavirus
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
235 views • January 26, 2020
Be prepared to survive the Coronavirus pandemic. Go to http://preparewithdavid.com today!
As the death toll from the mysterious Coronavirus continues to rise, we learn more about who is behind it, and what the purpose of this man-made bioweapon really is. Will the globalists succeed in wiping most of mankind from the face of the earth? Why is a ‘secret court’ shutting covering up the real Coronavirus information by shutting down alternative news websites and video channels reporting on it? Is one individual believed dead and buried partially involved in this epidemic? And what can you do to survive? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
As the death toll from the mysterious Coronavirus continues to rise, we learn more about who is behind it, and what the purpose of this man-made bioweapon really is. Will the globalists succeed in wiping most of mankind from the face of the earth? Why is a ‘secret court’ shutting covering up the real Coronavirus information by shutting down alternative news websites and video channels reporting on it? Is one individual believed dead and buried partially involved in this epidemic? And what can you do to survive? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.