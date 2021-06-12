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Moderna TED Talk: mRNA Vaccine Technology (PROMOTION VIDEO 2017)
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113 views • June 12, 2021
Tal Zaks from Moderna sells you the mRNA Vaccine technology used in the COVID-19 "vaccines" a.k.a experimental gene therapies. He proudly promotes they are "hacking the software of life" and they call it "information therapy". They see the body "as an operating system" to reprogram and he admits TWICE that they don't know if it's going to work. Not one single product ever approved for use because of its dangers and the COVID-19 "vaccines" are for emergency use only. This is a version with improved subtitles, pointing out IN CAPS the most interesting things he says.
Promotional text from Original Video that is found here:
Rewriting the Genetic Code: A Cancer Cure In the Making
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHB2bLILAvM
The War on Cancer has been raging for over a century, and Tal Zaks may have the biggest breakthrough yet. His idea, to go straight to the source of the problem and edit the genetic code that causes the body to produce cancerous cells, could save millions of lives without a single surgery or chemotherapy regimen. Tal Zaks is the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna Therapeutics.
Tal Zaks is the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna Therapeutics. This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx
Promotional text from Original Video that is found here:
Rewriting the Genetic Code: A Cancer Cure In the Making
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHB2bLILAvM
The War on Cancer has been raging for over a century, and Tal Zaks may have the biggest breakthrough yet. His idea, to go straight to the source of the problem and edit the genetic code that causes the body to produce cancerous cells, could save millions of lives without a single surgery or chemotherapy regimen. Tal Zaks is the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna Therapeutics.
Tal Zaks is the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna Therapeutics. This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx
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