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EXPOSING MSM/BIG PHARMA SHAMING OF TRUTH - Planet Lockdown - Ex Pfizer - Dr. Michael Yeadon!
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261 views • July 18, 2021
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/
Michael Yeadon was a scientific researcher and vice president at drugs giant Pfizer Inc. He co-founded successful biotech.
Late last year, a semi-retired British scientist co-authored a petition to Europe’s medicines regulator. The petitioners made a bold demand: Halt COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
Michael Yeadon was a scientific researcher and vice president at drugs giant Pfizer Inc. He co-founded successful biotech.
Late last year, a semi-retired British scientist co-authored a petition to Europe’s medicines regulator. The petitioners made a bold demand: Halt COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
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