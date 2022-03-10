© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Engineered Energy Crisis
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • March 10, 2022
During a crippling pandemic. A supply line crisis. And now on the precipice of World War 3, Joe Biden will not return America back to energy independence. At the behest of his overlords in the World Economic Forum and the leftist lunatics controlling his agenda, Biden is hellbent on pushing the American economy into a depression. The lies have been plentiful. And the truth cannot be denied. As millions of Americans plummet into poverty.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.