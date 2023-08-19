Create New Account
DEW as we say! Weather Weaponization Warfare To Drive People Into Rothschild & Rockefeller Kill Cities, AKA "Smart Cities" - w/DeborahTavares Into The Parabnormal w/JeremyScott
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
118 Subscribers
86 views
Published 17 hours ago

MAUI - JUMP Smart Maui (JSM) Smart City Platform and Network
Document: "Japan - U.S. Collaborative Smart Grid Demonstration Project in Maui Island of Hawaii State: A case study"  https://www.nedo.go.jp/content/100864936.pdf 

Stop the Crime Website:  https://stopthecrime.net/ 

Keywords
microwavescontrol griddeborah tavaresdirected energy weaponssmart citiesdewun agenda 2030em wavesglobalist crime syndicateweather weaponization warfarekill cities by rothschild and rockefellerwar on gods creation

