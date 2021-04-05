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A14. CDS: More Autism Recovery stories (Told by the children) with Chlorine Dioxide
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612 views • April 05, 2021
This past weekend was a COMUSAV.COM conference with doctors, medical personnel and other members where the topic of Autism was covered. The highlight of the conference was where acutal children were able to share their experiences with recovering from Autism with the help of Chlorine Dioxide. There is hope and solutions for this condition. However, you have to be able to look past the mainstream media and social media nonsense. There are parents and doctors that are helping this to come forward. The science is proving to work wtih Clo2.
Thanks to the work of Kerri Rivera and Andreas Kalcker for pushing forward with these successes inspit of the media disinformation. "Si Sepuede!"
Thanks to the work of Kerri Rivera and Andreas Kalcker for pushing forward with these successes inspit of the media disinformation. "Si Sepuede!"
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