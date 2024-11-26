PRESIDENTS IN PERILOUS TIMES...INTERNANTIONAL UNWINDING...ON THE PRECIPICE OF NUCLEAR WAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Perilous Times For America Though history--The Presidents That Rose To The Occasion, And The Steps They Took--Part One...Historical Clues To What Trump Might Do...Biden And The Globalists--Nuclear War Sabotage Of Incoming Trump Team--Big Middle Finger To The American People....Ukraine spirals Out Of Control...Iran Biding Its Time...The New AG--"Investigate the Investigators/Prosecute The Prosecutors...In Your Face Election Fraud In Bucks County--And The Perps Are Proud Of it