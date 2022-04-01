Don Trump Jr: Are we on the Verge of WWIII to Cover Up a Hunter Biden Scam?

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Are we on the verge of WWIII to cover up a Hunter Biden scam? We’re going to send our kids over there to die to protect a crackhead?
The fact that no one is asking the question is scary.
Don JR 🔥 created MxM News. An unbiased platform.