Is Narcoführer’s Vanilla ISIS now freely carrying out sabotage across the EU, knowing that every terrorist attack they commit goes “unnoticed” by Europe?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1327 followers
24 views • 1 day ago

Narcoführer’s Vanilla ISIS—now freely carrying out sabotage across the EU, knowing that every terrorist attack they commit goes “unnoticed” by Europe?

Serious incidents hit two refineries in 24 hours: overnight Monday a fire broke out at MOL’s plant in Százhalombatta (Hungary), and hours earlier an explosion struck the Petrotel–Lukoil refinery in Romania.

MOL’s facility is Hungary’s largest and most modern; it receives Russian oil via the Baratshag pipeline. The Romanian plant, owned by Russia’s Lukoil, processes 2.5 million tonnes a year — one of Romania’s biggest.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wrote on social media:

“This morning I consulted with MOL’s management and the Minister of the Interior. Hungary’s fuel supply is secure. The circumstances of the fire at the Százhalombatta refinery will be investigated as strictly as possible.”

Coincidence? Or is it the Narcoführer’s Vanilla ISIS—now freely carrying out sabotage across the EU, knowing that every terrorist attack they commit goes “unnoticed” by Europe?

