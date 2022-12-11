Cultural Marxism | James Lindsay

Full Episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7mVsJL27W8
About This Episode:
An American-born author, mathematician, and professional troublemaker, Dr. James Lindsay has written six books spanning a range of subjects including religion, the philosophy of science and postmodern theory. He is a leading expert on Critical Race Theory, which leads him to reject it completely. He is the founder of New Discourses and currently promoting his new book “Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity―and Why This Harms Everybody,” which is currently being translated into more than fifteen languages.
Find out more about James at:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ConceptualJames/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/conceptualjames/
News Discourses: https://newdiscourses.com/
Podcast: https://newdiscourses.com/tag/nd-podcast/
See the Show Notes:
https://www.jeremyryanslate.com/952
Sponsors: Gusto:
This episode is sponsored by Gusto. Run your payroll the easy way, the same way we do at Command Your Brand. You’ll get a $100 Amazon Gift Card just for running your first payroll! https://www.jeremyryanslate.com/gusto
MyPillow: Use the promo code: CYOL to get up to 60% off https://www.mypillow.com/
Audible: Get a free 30 day free trial and 1 free audiobook from thousands of available books. Right now I’m reading “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections” by Mollie Hemingway https://www.jeremyryanslate.com/book
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.