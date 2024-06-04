BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DR. FAUCI GRILLED BY GOP OVER COVID RESPONSE 💉😷☠⚰ CHOKES UP DESCRIBING FAMILY DEATH THREATS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
29 views • 11 months ago

As #COVIDIOCRACY stands exposed, Fauci [and others; listen to his defenders in this clip], tries to escape complicity in DEMOCIDE


Please recall the scene in STALAG 17, when Bagradian & Dunbar explain the concept of a 'time bomb' 💣 this is analogous to the COVID vaccine injection; those whom it didn't kill immediately [think Tiffany Dover] would suffer lifelong debilitating effects...AND THE HOPE WAS THAT NO ONE WOULD SIMPLY PUT TWO AND TWO TOGETHER


Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic as Republicans grill him on the origin of the virus.


READ MORE: https://6abc.com/post/anthony-fauci-hearing-live-former-chief-medical-advisor/14906606/

Keywords
time bombanthony faucicovidiocracytiffany dovermulti pronged attackstalag 17select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic
