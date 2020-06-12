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Independent Journalists Sneak Onto Jeffery Epstein’s Private Pedophile Island - And End Up Running For Their Lives
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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61 views • June 12, 2020

Luke Rudkowski from We Are Change and Jeff Berwick from The Dollar Vigilante sneak onto Jeffery Epstein’s Private Island. Jeff and Luke are friends.

They had been vacationing in the area and wanted to see Epstein's island. None of the boat captains were willing to take them there except for one... and he said he wouldn't not dock.

However, the closer they got to the island the more the captain changed his mind... he gave them 5 seconds to get off the boat and explore if that's what they wanted to do... so Jeff and Luke did...

Jeff jumped off with only his camera, but no shoes. This video is exclusive footage. No journalist or independent source has managed to set foot on this property... until now.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Brought to you by Dyann Bridges of The Body House.

Dyann is a publisher and coach confidante for men.

Visit: https://thebodyhouse.biz or https://bodhouschron.wordpress.com for more interesting content




Keywords
jeff berwickpassportghislane maxwellprayer for healthsolution meditationprayer of protectiondollar vigilantecrypto investmentsmonero advicecommunity livingepstein pedophile islandclinton and epsteintemple islandmoloch island epsteinepstein temple
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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