Independent Journalists Sneak Onto Jeffery Epstein’s Private Pedophile Island - And End Up Running For Their Lives

Luke Rudkowski from We Are Change and Jeff Berwick from The Dollar Vigilante sneak onto Jeffery Epstein’s Private Island. Jeff and Luke are friends.

They had been vacationing in the area and wanted to see Epstein's island. None of the boat captains were willing to take them there except for one... and he said he wouldn't not dock.

However, the closer they got to the island the more the captain changed his mind... he gave them 5 seconds to get off the boat and explore if that's what they wanted to do... so Jeff and Luke did...

Jeff jumped off with only his camera, but no shoes. This video is exclusive footage. No journalist or independent source has managed to set foot on this property... until now.

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Dyann is a publisher and coach confidante for men.

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