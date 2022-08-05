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Exposing Biblical Pseudo-history
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Dr. Josh Bowen, an Assyriologist, author, & host of the Digital Hammurabi show explores the history of the Old Testament with me to learn how historically reliable the Bible actually is. Are there contradictions in the Bible or historical errors in the Old Testament? Who even wrote the Pentateuch? Was Daniel a real prophet or was his book written after the events he allegedly prophesied? How do we know when Daniel was written? We'll explore all of this and much more (including a couple of fun failed Bible prophecies). Pre-order The Atheist Handbook to the Old Testament: Volume 2 here: https://amzn.to/3tU4Eob Subscribe to Digital Hammurabi: https://www.youtube.com/c/DigitalHamm... -- Grab a ticket to the Better Conference: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/better-t... 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬: 00:09 – Quick Intro 01:28 – Overview of Dr. Bowen's religious & academic history 05:58 – Who wrote the Pentateuch, & does it contain multiple contradictory sources? 12:10 – When were the first five books of the Bible written? 13:13 – When is the Book of Daniel written & is it a successful prophecy? 14:46 – Dating Daniel using linguistic analysis 18:04 – Dating Daniel using historical evidence 22:50 – Historical inaccuracies in the Book of Daniel 28:27 – Ezekiel's Failed Prophecy Against Tyre 36:36 – Teaser for Volume 2 of The Atheist Handbook to the Old Testament 40:31 – Summary 41:08 – Wrap up/Upcoming Work 42:28 – Outro 𝗗𝗿. 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘀: The Atheist Handbook to the Old Testament: Volume 1 https://amzn.to/3OhhXqJ Did the Old Testament Endorse Slavery? https://amzn.to/3naqShK Learn to Read Ancient Sumerian https://amzn.to/3Nf0hKU The Composition of the Pentateuch by Dr. Joel Baden: https://amzn.to/3NftSEi ^ Theses are affiliate links. By purchasing any of these books through Amazon using these links, I'll make a small commission from Amazon. Check out all of Dr. Bowen's work & social media here: https://linktr.ee/digitalhammurabi If you enjoyed this video, please consider supporting my work: Make a per-video pledge: https://patreon.com/holykoolaid Make a monthly pledge: https://subscribestar.com/holykoolaid Make a one-time donation: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted... Join my newsletter: http://www.holykoolaid.com/newsletter/ -- Get Holy Koolaid Merchandise: holykoolaid.creator-spring.com + Twitter: @holykoolaid @DJHammurabi1 SUBSCRIBE + Please Subscribe to my channel: https://goo.gl/ie3EZh Edited by: Eric Murphy Check out Eric's channel here: @Skeptic Generation Eric's Twitter: https://twitter.com/DirtyHeathen Thank you so much for your ongoing support. Science is greater than Dogma. Dare to be curious, but don't Drink the Koolaid!

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metaphysicsfake elitesbiblical fraud
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