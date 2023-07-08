Dragon Fly With Cartoon Human and Alien Faces

The Creator must enjoy cartoons, for according to the videos on this channel, the Firmamant, Earth, Moon, Sun, Stars, Clouds, and the skies, are covered with them.
Credit for the dragon fly photo goes to Michael Tellinger from one of his revealing videos of South African mysteries. https://www.youtube.com/@Michaeltellinger/videos
