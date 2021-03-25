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Part Two - The Occult: A Tale of Two Kingdoms
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10 views • March 25, 2021
On today’s episode we are continuing our study into the occult roots of the biggest modern cultural movements, technology’s most important breakthroughs, the architecture of our nation’s capital, and some of history’s most tragic and significant turning points.
The Word of God makes it very clear … there are two kingdoms: the kingdom of light, which is the Kingdom of God, or the kingdom of darkness, which belongs to Satan.
Today we will only be scratching the surface, but the days are growing darker and darker. Now, more than ever, we need to cling to God’s word and stand upon the truth of the gospel.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
The Word of God makes it very clear … there are two kingdoms: the kingdom of light, which is the Kingdom of God, or the kingdom of darkness, which belongs to Satan.
Today we will only be scratching the surface, but the days are growing darker and darker. Now, more than ever, we need to cling to God’s word and stand upon the truth of the gospel.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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