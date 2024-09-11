Bloody Adventure In Kursk Region Coming To Its End

Bloody adventure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Russian Kursk region is probably coming to its end. On September 10, the Russian military launched a series of successful counterattacks. By the morning of September 11, about a dozen settlements came back under the full Russian control.

The Russian army took control of dozens of square kilometers on the western flank of the Ukrainian grouping operating on the Russian territory. Snagost, Apanasovka, Gordeevka and other settlements were liberated. The Armed Forces of Ukraine retreated from the outskirts of Korenevo and withdrew from Olgovka. Russian landed in Obukhovka. Ukrainian forces fled from the village and it was mopped up.

Ukrainian defense collapsed very fast. Since the Ukrainian offensive was mainly launched by small mobilized groups and the transfer of large forces to the Russian region was complicated by heavy strikes, Ukrainian forces failed to reinforce their positions in the captured settlements on the flanks.

Russian counterattacks result in escape of the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian soldiers abandon military equipment and corps of their dead comrades. Many Ukrainian groups were surrounded and destroyed. Dozens of Ukrainian units surrendered.

Moreover, the direction of Russian counter-offensive is threatening the entire Ukrainian grouping in the Kursk region with a large cauldron. Russian forces are now rapidly advancing along the state border. They are only 15 kilometers from the road to Sudzha, the largest settlement and the main stronghold under Ukrainian control. The main supply route to Ukrainian forces risk to be cut off soon.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military lost any initiative in other directions. Fleeing on the northwestern flank, Ukrainian forces are embroiled in counter battles around Sudzha. Ukrainian attacks are repelled near Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Borki.

The Ukrainian military command has no time to hesitate. Rather they send additional reinforcement, weakening defense in other directions in the Donbass, or they risk losing the large grouping on the Russian land.

Another Kyiv’s victory is turning into a strategic defeat. Both Russian and Western military experts compare Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk region to the failed counteroffensive on the southern Zaporozhie front last year, as well as to the senseless battle for the foothold in Krinky on the Russian bank of the Dnieper River. Large Ukrainian reserves were tolled into a trap where they are grinded. Demoralized, exhausted Ukrainian soldiers again do not understand the goals of the risky operations. The reason is that the Kyiv regime and its NATO partners are set not to defend their population but to send as many Ukrainians as possible into a slaughter of the prolonged war against Russia.

https://southfront.press/bloody-adventure-in-kursk-region-coming-to-its-end/