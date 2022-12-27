Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2957b - The Conspiracies Are Now Truth, It All Goes Back To The Election, Supreme Court On Deck
256 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2957b - Dec 26, 2022

The Conspiracies Are Now Truth, It All Goes Back To The Election, Supreme Court On Deck

Elon is continually dripping the information. Each drip the [DS] feels the pain. Trump and Elon are bringing them down a path and eventually when more information is produced the [DS] will react. They are planning on this and they want them to make a stupid move. This all revolves around the election rigging and the Supreme court is now on deck. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

