X22 REPORT Ep. 2957b - The Conspiracies Are Now Truth, It All Goes Back To The Election, Supreme Court On Deck

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2957b - Dec 26, 2022

The Conspiracies Are Now Truth, It All Goes Back To The Election, Supreme Court On Deck

Elon is continually dripping the information. Each drip the [DS] feels the pain. Trump and Elon are bringing them down a path and eventually when more information is produced the [DS] will react. They are planning on this and they want them to make a stupid move. This all revolves around the election rigging and the Supreme court is now on deck.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

