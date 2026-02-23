BOYCOTT PHILIPPINE AIRLINES - ONCE FREED BY WRIT OF HABEAS CORPUS, PAL HAD ME FOLLOWED AND NEVER RETURNED MY PASSPORT - RETIRED USAF MSgt KEVEN L. BARNES









Boycott Philippine AIRLINES





Philippine AIRLINES lost a WRIT of HABEAS CORPUS CASE I filed in Philippines SUPREME COURT (S.P. CASE No. R-PSY-25-01481-SP) Judge Albert T. Casino ruled August 5, 2025, that the BLACKLIST FILED January 4, 2010 filed by the disgraced, discredited, corrupt, human trafficking Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait, Ricardo Endaya whom I reported in 2008 and 2009 for not repatriating 1,600 maids back to Philippines in the standard 3 - 5 weeks (as told to me by GCC COUNTRIES surrounding Kuwait) Ricardo Endaya was keeping the maids for 3 months to 9 months or longer; keeping the maids imprisoned in his Embassy in Kuwait so that he could sell them to employers. The problem was that these maids were Visa 20, and these were all runaway slaves in the state of Kuwait; and Kuwait never allows runaway maids to become Visa 18 annual contract workers with labor rights. The Kuwait GOVT called ENDAYA in 2009 to be admonished for trying to circumvent Kuwaits Labor Laws. When I alerted THE PHILIPPINE OFW, OWWA, PHILIPPINE CONGRESS MEMBERS, PHILIPPINES NBI (FBI) were sent to Kuwait to investigate ENDAYA in 2009. NBI found that the ENDAYA human trafficking reports were true; they reported their findings to the Philippine GOVT; then recalled ENDAYA back to Philippines, and fired his corrupt criminal ass; and stripped Endaya of the title Ambassador. Then the corrupt Philippine Government, specifically the corrupt Department of Foreign Affairs gave Ricardo Endaya a job, and ENDAYA fraudulently said he was an ambassador and placed a fake blacklist on retired USAF MSgt KEVEN L. BARNES January 4, 2010. I was held captive by Philippine AIRLINES held me in Terminal 1, Manila Airport, on the 4th FLOOR. The 2 criminals in Philippine AIRLINES I hold responsible are Chinese CEO of Philippine AIRLINES, LUCIO TAN, and British citizen, and President of Philippine AIRLINES, RICHARD NUTTALL. THOUGH DETAINED MARCH 13, 2025, AND THE WRIT OF HABEAS CORPUS FILED JULY 4, 2025, JUDGE ALBERT T. CANSINO RULED AUGUST 5, 2025 THAT THE BLACKLIST FRAUDULENTLY PLACED ON ME BY THE DISGRACED, DISCREDITED ENDAYA WAS BOTH INVALID AND UNLAWFUL, SAYING THAT I COULD NOT EVEN BE DETAINED 1 DAY, LET ALONE FOR MONTHS. PHILIPPINE AIRLINES REFUSED TO GIVE ME MY PASSPORT, AND I THEN LIVED IN THE PHILIPPINES TERMINAL 1 FOR 7 MONTHS LIVING LIKE TOM HANKS IN THE MOVIE TERMINAL. I AM THE FIRST TO BEAT PHILIPPINE AIRLINES AND PH BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION WITH A WRIT OF HABEAS CORPUS EVER IN THE HISTORY OF THE PHILIPPINES. THE CHINESE LUCIO TAN AND BRITISH RICHARD NUTTALL HAD ME KIDNAPPED AND ILLEGALLY BOARDED ON PR 104 WHILE THE SUPREME COURT ORDER WAS IN EFFECT.





I MET OVER 250 AMERICANS; MANY MARRIED TO PHILIPPINE WOMEN, WITH CHILDREN, PROPERTY, CARS, HOMES, AND PETS; MANY OF WHOM WERE VETERANS, ALSO ARBITRARILY BLACKLISTED AND EACH TIME, THE BANKRUPT PHILIPPINE AIRLINES CHARGED THE AMERICAN $2,000 TO BE RETURNED HOME. ALL COULD HAVE FILED A WRIT OF HABEAS CORPUS CASE AND WON. THIS FRAUD AND CRIMINAL RACKETEERING ACTIVITY I WITNESSED IN PERSON HAPPENING TO 250 BRITISH COMMONWEALTH (AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, UK, SCOTLAND AND IRELAND CITIZENS) AND TO ANOTHER 150 EUROPEAN UNION CITIZENS. THE BANKRUPT PHILIPPINE AIRLINES ALWAYS EXTORTED $2,000 - $5,000 FROM THESE KIDNAPPED PASSENGERS. I EVEN SAW 8 ISRAELI CITIZENS KIDNAPPED AND MANY FROM AFRICA, MALAYSIA, INDONESIA, AND INDIA.





THE ONLY JUSTICE HAS BEEN THAT RICARDO ENDAYA DIED NOVEMBER 4, 2025.







