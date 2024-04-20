Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Four years of showing the TRUTH but still today the sleepers only believe the MEDIA (CNN) LIES
channel image
The Prisoner
9070 Subscribers
Shop now
904 views
Published 18 hours ago

This video needs to be shared to all your friends and disbelievers to finally wake them up. If after watching this video and they still remain Stupid, it's time to move on because they won't be around for much longer.
CNN HAS LOST A HUGE FOLLOWING BECAUSE OF THEIR LIES BUT STILL THEY CONTINUE TO LIE OR LOSE THEIR JOBS.

MUSIC:
Sad Little Man - Five Times August

Mirrored - wil paranormal

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
fake pandemiccovid lieswil paranormal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket