2020 Virus 80 | Ep.74 | The 3 Questions the Government have not answered | Adrian

#Adrian #borisJohnson #covid-19In this episode I refer you to letters had been sent to the British government asking three questions. their inability to provide the requested information is very telling and indicates that the entire episode is a fraud.If you look at the first two links in this page, they are also very telling:Spanish flu link in email response to MP:Other useful resource:From JPNO 'virus' has EVER been proven to exist.Germ theory is fraud, as was Louis Pasteur. All done initially for vaccine profit, this has now evolved into the tool for control and depopulation.I have posted these links to a brilliant explanation before, but do so again for those who want clarification.Béchamp vs. Pasteur & The Germ Theory Hoax Part 1Béchamp vs Pasteur & The Germ Theory Hoax Part 2People often cite the eradication of Polio as proof of the efficacy of vaccines. Learn what really caused polio during this great vlog from the same people. A channel worth subscribing to.Germs, The Terrain & Our Future w/ Andrew Kaufman MDAs always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: