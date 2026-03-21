Iran: people of Lorestan's reaction to the missile strike on Dimona

People of Lorestan's reaction to the missile strike on Dimona.

"Seyed Majid, hit the Dimona sniper again" @TasnimNews

(Lorestan is a province in the Western part of Iran) Cynthia

Adding: Israeli ambulance service: The number of injured people following the fall of an Iranian missile in Dimona has risen to 51.

Adding, from a few minutes ago, as typing:

🔥Israeli home front: Missiles from Iran have been detected heading towards "Israel". Settlers are advised to immediately enter shelters.

Adding:

The British military base in Cyprus, hit by an unmanned drone at the start of the war on Iran, will not be used by the US to strike Iranian targets, amid an “international dispute.”

Keir Starmer informed the Cypriot president that RAF Akrotiri would be excluded from any UK bases hosting US operations, just hours after Iran allegedly launched missiles at the joint US-UK Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean.