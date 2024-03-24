Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why You May Need to Start With Less Than 1 Drop of Methylene Blue!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published Yesterday

Why You May Need to Start With Less Than 1 Drop of Methylene Blue!


The protocol a person should ideally be following when starting to ingest Methylene Blue for the first time, a potent nootropic with a wide array of detox and healing effects, is the Methylene Blue starting protocol.


The starting dose for this protocol is one drop of a Methylene Blue 1% liquid solution, but there are some people who may need to start with less than this amount, and I talk about the reasons why in this video "Why You May Need to Start With Less Than 1 Drop of Methylene Blue!".


I also teach you how to take less than 1 drop of Methylene Blue; if you want to learn about everything mentioned above, watch this video, "Why You May Need to Start With Less Than 1 Drop of Methylene Blue! " from start to FINISH!


