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RECENTLY LEAKED AUDIO OF CHINESE MILITARY OFFICIALS DISCUSSING WAR PLANNING AND MOBILIZATION
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174 views • May 23, 2022
RECENTLY LEAKED AUDIO OF CHINESE MILITARY OFFICIALS DISCUSSING WAR PLANNING AND MOBILIZATION - Meeting of the Southern War Zone of the PLA: Guangdong Province
[ Full written transcript here ]
https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/home/2022/5/16/top-secret-recording-war-mobilization-meeting-of-the-southern-war-zone-of-the-pla-guangdong-province-is-in-a-state-of-war
Health Ranger situation report speculates that China’s shutdowns of Shanghai and Beijing were actually a cover story to allow the military to use sea port infrastructure to load cargo ships with military supplies in preparation for a large-scale Chinese “D-Day” imminent land invasion of the Western United States.
Although the U.S. is not specifically mentioned in the leaked audio, the preparations refer to a “Final War” and are deemed far too extensive to merely be targeting Taiwan.
Listen to the HR Report here ]
https://www.brighteon.com/9fe9eae5-22a2-4f72-a376-eca4bede6c06
[ Full written transcript here ]
https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/home/2022/5/16/top-secret-recording-war-mobilization-meeting-of-the-southern-war-zone-of-the-pla-guangdong-province-is-in-a-state-of-war
Health Ranger situation report speculates that China’s shutdowns of Shanghai and Beijing were actually a cover story to allow the military to use sea port infrastructure to load cargo ships with military supplies in preparation for a large-scale Chinese “D-Day” imminent land invasion of the Western United States.
Although the U.S. is not specifically mentioned in the leaked audio, the preparations refer to a “Final War” and are deemed far too extensive to merely be targeting Taiwan.
Listen to the HR Report here ]
https://www.brighteon.com/9fe9eae5-22a2-4f72-a376-eca4bede6c06
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