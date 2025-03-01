BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE BAIT AND SWITCH ☭ OF DETERGENT PODS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
165 views • 2 months ago

Is there any chance of putting the genie back into the bottle❓ 🧞


VfB bets that there's a good number of people fooled by the 'convenience' of detergent pods whom don't see the utter insidiousness of these multi-vector tools; it attacks one from both the outside and the inside, on multiple spectrums simultaneously


DIY Natural Laundry Detergent You Can Make At Home: Easy, Non-Toxic, and only 4 Ingredients (NO bar soap)!


https://freshmommyblog.com/diy-natural-laundry-detergent-no-bar-soap/


healthbot - https://t.co/DTul92nh09


Source: https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/1895598664615145840


Thumbnail: [thanks to https://6abc.com/health/detergent-pods-remain-a-danger-for-young-children-study-finds/1308423/ 🖲]


https://www.consumerreports.org/cro/magazine/2015/07/the-problem-with-laundry-detergent-pods/index.htm


https://www.rd.com/article/laundry-pods-bad-environment/


Unlike the scumbags, VfB will allow the opposing view, if only to prove their hypocrisy, malfeasance and utter scumbaggery:


https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/debunking-myths-about-pva-and-detergent-pods

Keywords
bait and switchmulti pronged attackattack vectorsdetergent podsdiy natural laundry detergent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy