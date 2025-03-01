THE BAIT AND SWITCH ☭ OF DETERGENT PODS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is there any chance of putting the genie back into the bottle❓ 🧞
VfB bets that there's a good number of people fooled by the 'convenience' of detergent pods whom don't see the utter insidiousness of these multi-vector tools; it attacks one from both the outside and the inside, on multiple spectrums simultaneously
DIY Natural Laundry Detergent You Can Make At Home: Easy, Non-Toxic, and only 4 Ingredients (NO bar soap)!
https://freshmommyblog.com/diy-natural-laundry-detergent-no-bar-soap/
healthbot - https://t.co/DTul92nh09
Source: https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/1895598664615145840
Thumbnail: [thanks to https://6abc.com/health/detergent-pods-remain-a-danger-for-young-children-study-finds/1308423/ 🖲]
https://www.consumerreports.org/cro/magazine/2015/07/the-problem-with-laundry-detergent-pods/index.htm
https://www.rd.com/article/laundry-pods-bad-environment/
Unlike the scumbags, VfB will allow the opposing view, if only to prove their hypocrisy, malfeasance and utter scumbaggery:
https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/debunking-myths-about-pva-and-detergent-pods