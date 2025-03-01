THE BAIT AND SWITCH ☭ OF DETERGENT PODS

Is there any chance of putting the genie back into the bottle❓ 🧞





VfB bets that there's a good number of people fooled by the 'convenience' of detergent pods whom don't see the utter insidiousness of these multi-vector tools; it attacks one from both the outside and the inside, on multiple spectrums simultaneously





DIY Natural Laundry Detergent You Can Make At Home: Easy, Non-Toxic, and only 4 Ingredients (NO bar soap)!





https://freshmommyblog.com/diy-natural-laundry-detergent-no-bar-soap/





https://www.consumerreports.org/cro/magazine/2015/07/the-problem-with-laundry-detergent-pods/index.htm





https://www.rd.com/article/laundry-pods-bad-environment/





https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/debunking-myths-about-pva-and-detergent-pods