Tony Byker - 'Break These Chains'

From the album 'Parasite' available download, streaming or physical CD from BandcampBr€ak Th€s€ ČhãinsSee the sadness in their eyesDouble masked and sanitisedCan’t quite figure out the liesGo back to sleep don’t worryPoisoned souls demoralisedVoid of questions hypnotisedThere’s a wall inside their mindAfraid, just breathe don’t worrySOS we’re callingInnocence is crawlingOn it’s knees and prayingHumanity’s fallingAnd yes we’ll find a way to break these chainsA way to live again so won’t youPlease refrain from dragging me down into your clown worldPoor, sad people, lost in lies and deception. They know something is not quite right but their brains cannot figure out the lies, cannot imagine for a moment that the media and the government are totally corrupt. Cannot imagine that so many doctors, politicians, nurses, TV personalities are all unwittingly in on the biggest scam in history. The more hypocritical the situation the more they double down literally with double masks, more poison death jabs, more hand sanitising, more testing and less and less human touch. They are totally lost.On a path to self destruction and opening the door for the 4th Industrial Revolution, the Great Reset, the biometric digital ID social credit system, begging to be protected and governed harder.