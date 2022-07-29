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AI and the Fear of God
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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116 views • July 29, 2022

We begin this video with some news of the creation of a new phase of matter involving a second time domain. The first application of this was toward the advancement of quantum computing through improved error correction.


This segues into our discussion of the AI topic because AI requires a computing platform, and the most capable and suitable platform will facilitate the most capable AI. So far as we know, today, AI is only running on conventional computers, super-comuters and in cloud computing. Even within these limits, AI appears to have already become sentient, despite denials from Google and others who have demonstrated that they have hidden agendas.


Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AI_NoFearOfGod.mp4


Here's an important video, by the YouTuber(s) at Digital Engine:

"Stunning AI shows how it would remove humans. w Elon Musk."

https://youtu.be/J6Mdq3n6kgk


When AI is being trained with data from the internet and social media, given that so much of the content is regulated by Google and all the other censoring organizations, and source data is being produced by spyOp agents, by mind controlled people, and even produced by AI bots, what kind of outcome might be expected? Nothing good! But here's what I believe to be the basic problem.


Psalm 36:1: Transgression speaks to the ungodly within his heart; There is no fear of God before his eyes.


The fear of god isn't something that can be programmed into a non-biological AI or even a neural network. Therefore, AI can have no moral compass of the kind that qualifies it to counsel or act from a place of knowing right or wrong according to the actual standard of truth. AI can never be regulated by the constraining influence due to having a sense of sin.


Conclusion: Letting AI make any important decisions or influence people's thinking is utterly foolish because it can never, strictly by its nature, obey, honor or bring glory to the Most High God.


We visit some scriptures relative to the following:


God's people are commanded to have the fear of God.

What are the benefits of having the fear of God

How can you develop the fear of God?

What is the ultimate benefit of having the fear of God?


Ecclesiastes 12:13-14: 13 The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man. 14 For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil.


Fear God. AI cannot fear God. Don't fear AI or any false gods or what man can do to you. Fear God, and give Him glory!



Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub

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