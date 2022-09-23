The Left, The Right, and Deforestation | Andreas Xirtus and Maryam Henein

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TOMORROW at 11am EST, watch the full interview with Andreas Xirtus on Rokfin only!
https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere
Andreas Xirtus is a nanotechnologist who worked for NASA, was a social media producer for CNN, and a content creator for Timcast. Andreas now has his own channel called Xirtus focused on history, futurism and philosophy.
Follow Andreas:
Andreas.me
Xirtus.com
Youtube.com/xirtus
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