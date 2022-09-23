The Left, The Right, and Deforestation | Andreas Xirtus and Maryam Henein

TOMORROW at 11am EST, watch the full interview with Andreas Xirtus on Rokfin only!
https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere
Andreas Xirtus is a nanotechnologist who worked for NASA, was a social media producer for CNN, and a content creator for Timcast. Andreas now has his own channel called Xirtus focused on history, futurism and philosophy.
Follow Andreas:
Andreas.me
Xirtus.com
Youtube.com/xirtus
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.