How Did We Get Here?

Son of the Republic
[Bidan] On The Brink

* The left has no plan for WWIII — unless the goal is to start it.

* Joe thinks he’s a war-time [p]resident.

* What is the Biden doctrine?


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (24 October 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6339805778112

Keywords
iranterrorismtreasoncorruptionpropagandajesse wattersisraeldonald trumppalestinejoe bidenliberalismwarmongerinfiltrationhamasleftismideologyhezbollahsubversiongaslightingradicalismracketextremismterrorist sympathizerstate-sponsored terrorwar machine

