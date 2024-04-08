Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EMERGENCY BROADCAST: EARTHQUAKE IN NJ AND NEW YORK, PROPHECY FULFILLING
channel image
Ark of Grace Ministries
31 Subscribers
73 views
Published 15 hours ago

Live from NEWYORK!! Amanda Grace shares her experience with the earthquake that just happened!!!, in New York. Plus, how this connects to recent prophecy fulfilling.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners

Keywords
new yorkamanda graceark of grace ministries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket