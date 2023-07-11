Quo Vadis





July 11, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Medjugorje Message to Marija from November 25, 1991.





God bless you!





Here are the words of Our Lady:





“Dear Children!





This time also I am inviting you to prayer.





Pray that you might be able to comprehend what God desires to tell you through my presence and through the messages I am giving you.





I desire to draw you ever closer to Jesus and to His wounded heart that you might be able to comprehend the immeasurable love which gave itself for each one of you.





Therefore, dear children, pray that from your heart would flow a fountain of love to every person – both to the one who hates you and to the one who despises you.





That way you will be able through Jesus’ love to overcome all the misery

in this world of sorrows, which is without hope for those who do not know Jesus.





I am with you and I love you with the immeasurable love of Jesus.





Thank you for all your sacrifices and prayers.





Pray so I might be able to help you still more.





Your prayers are necessary to me.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





Mother loves us with the love of Jesus. Her compassion comes from His.





Her desire for our blessing and healing comes from His desire.





Their hearts are one. Jesus sent her to us in these days to prepare us for heaven, to heal us with her love and teach us holiness, so we will be able to join Him in Heaven.





She is our Mediatrix in these days.





Our job is to listen to her and learn from her the way.





Then in turn we must help our brothers and sisters.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEK9AcdjKBA