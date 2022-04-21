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World War 3 and Great Tribulation
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75 views • April 21, 2022
Time is up for the devil and humanity. If you do not want to be the bride then you will be the guess. If we do not engage in the war for our souls now, we will see how much harder it will get and fast. He who is not faithful in little will not be faithful in much. You are likely to fall away from faith if you attempt to walk before exercising your faith and creep. The temple of God is our bodies.
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