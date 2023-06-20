❗️'Joe Biden' Has Taken Official Action in Favor of 'Burisma' - If they Prove that he Accepted $ 5 Million from Her, then Biden Should be Charged with 'Bribery' - Sen. Cruz

❗️ Senator Ted Cruz. We learned that there is an informant that the FBI relied on, whom the FBI trusted in previous cases. The whistleblower claims that Joe Biden received a $5 million transfer from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. She paid Hunter Biden $1 million a year.

This is bribery for a favor. We know that Joe Biden has taken official action in favor of Burisma. And if they prove that he accepted $ 5 million from her, then Biden should be charged with bribery. This is the most serious accusation against a US President in history.







