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Is there any connection between the Holy Spirit and Baptism?
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2 views • March 12, 2020
Do you have to be baptised to be saved? Yes! Baptism and salvation go hand in hand. It's right there in the teachings of Jesus. Now whether we are talking about water baptism or the Holy Spirit baptism is the key question. It is one that has caused confusion and division throughout organised Christianity. It seems to stem from an obsession with creating religious rituals out of things that Jesus taught.
CREDITS O1. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 20 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 02. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 60 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 03. Le Jour ni líHeure 1987 : Claude Vignon, 1593-1670, Saint Paul, Èglise Saint-SÈverin, Paris, dimanche 26 fÈvrier 2017, 16:48:20 by Renaud Camus https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 04. RCC's First Baptism Service by River City Church https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 05. Baptism of Christ 17 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 06. Baptism of Christ 1 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 07. Jesus at Twelve 37 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 08. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 09. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/sm... Designed by Freepik 10. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/si... Designed by Freepik 11. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/no... Designed by Freepik 12. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/cr... Designed by Freepik 13. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/cr... Designed by Freepik 14. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/cr... Designed by Freepik 15. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/cr... Designed by Freepik 16. John Wesley preaching outside a church. by Wellcome images https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 17. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/th... Designed by Freepik 18. MATTHEW 28, HAROLD COPPING by Waiting For The Word Follow https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 19. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CREDITS O1. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 20 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 02. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 60 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 03. Le Jour ni líHeure 1987 : Claude Vignon, 1593-1670, Saint Paul, Èglise Saint-SÈverin, Paris, dimanche 26 fÈvrier 2017, 16:48:20 by Renaud Camus https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 04. RCC's First Baptism Service by River City Church https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 05. Baptism of Christ 17 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 06. Baptism of Christ 1 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 07. Jesus at Twelve 37 by Waiting for the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 08. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 09. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/sm... Designed by Freepik 10. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/si... Designed by Freepik 11. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/no... Designed by Freepik 12. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/cr... Designed by Freepik 13. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/cr... Designed by Freepik 14. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/cr... Designed by Freepik 15. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/cr... Designed by Freepik 16. John Wesley preaching outside a church. by Wellcome images https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 17. https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/th... Designed by Freepik 18. MATTHEW 28, HAROLD COPPING by Waiting For The Word Follow https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 19. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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